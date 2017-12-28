DFS buys assets from failed Multiyork

Image copyright Multiyork Image caption Multiyork went into administration in November

DFS Furniture has bought store leases and other assets from failed rival, Multiyork.

Multiyork, based in Thetford Norfolk, had 50 stores and went into administration in late November blaming difficult trading conditions.

In a deal worth £1.2m, DFS is buying eight store leases, the Multiyork trademark, product designs and marketing databases.

Staff working at the eight Multiyork branches will be offered jobs at DFS.

Six of those eight stores will be converted to trade under the Sofa Workshop brand and the other two will become DFS stores.

"We are delighted to take this opportunity to expand our store network, offering customers a local presence where they can experience Sofa Workshop's exclusive range of modern, luxury, hand-made furniture," said Gill Stewart, chief executive of Sofa Workshop.

"We very much look forward to welcoming the sales colleagues from Multiyork as part of our network of experienced store teams," she said.

As well as the Sofa Workshop brand, DFS owns Dwell and recently completed the purchase of Sofology.

In October it reported a 22% slump in profits blaming a "very challenging" market.