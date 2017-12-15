Image copyright PA

Sky and BT have have signed a deal to sell their channels on each other's platforms.

Under the deal, BT will now supply its sports channels - which show UEFA Champions League and Premier League football - to Sky.

In addition, BT will be able to sell Sky's Now TV service - which includes Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and the Sky Atlantic channel - to its customers.

The new services will be available to customers from early 2019.

BT has spent more than £3.5bn on Champions League and Premier League football rights since 2012 in an attempt to compete with Sky.

Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT, said: "This is an important day for BT and for our customers, who will be able to enjoy a whole range of Sky's sport and entertainment programming on their BT TV boxes.

"This is the next logical step for our TV and content strategy. We feel that now is the right time to broaden the ways in which we distribute BT Sport.

Sky boss Jeremy Darroch said: "This is great news for Sky customers who will be able to access all matches on Sky and BT channels from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League directly with a single Sky TV subscription and with the great customer service that we provide."

Richard Broughton, research director at media analysts Ampere, said the deal was "certainly very unusual".

"It is a consequence of increasing sports rights," he said.

"The new rights are up for renewal very soon and this is a pre-emptive shot from both companies to limit their exposure to damage should they not get key rights and also allow them to be a little less aggressive in their bidding.

He added that online giants such as Facebook and Amazon were the "unknown factor" in what they might go for.