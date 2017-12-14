Image copyright Getty Images

Care home company Four Seasons Health Care has won a reprieve on a major debt repayment which threatened the future of the firm.

The group, which looks after 17,000 elderly and vulnerable residents, had been due to make an interest payment of £26m by Friday.

However, Four Seasons has only £24.8m in cash and is £540.2m in debt.

It said the delay "ensures continuity of care for Four Seasons' residents" and stability for its employees.

The Care Quality Commission, the UK's health watchdog, had been forced to step in to ensure that Four Seasons reached an agreement with its biggest creditor, the US fund manager H/2 Capital Partners.

It had said: "Through our Market Oversight function, the Care Quality Commission has a responsibility to advise local authorities if we believe that services are likely to be disrupted as a result of business failure."

Four Seasons, which employs more than 25,000 people, said it aims to agree a restructuring plan 7 February next year and gain approval for the strategy by 2 April.

The care home was bought by the private equity firm Terra Firma in 2012 for £825m, the majority of which was made up of bond debt which carries regular interest payments.

Terra Firma sold the debt to H/2 Capital Partners and has subsequently offered to hand over the keys of the business to the fund manager.

Robbie Barr, chairman of Four Seasons, said the company is "very pleased to have reached a standstill agreement with H/2".

He said: "The standstill gives a period of stability for the company and its stakeholders but most importantly for our residents, patients, their families and our employees."