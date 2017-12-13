Image copyright Getty Images

Republican lawmakers in the US say they have agreed a deal to make way for the biggest overhaul of the country's tax system in 30 years.

There has been no full announcement but reports suggest a plan to bring US corporate tax rate down to 21% from the current 35%.

The top individual income tax would drop to 37% from 39.6%

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch told reporters: "I think we've got a pretty good deal."

President Trump campaigned on a pledge to cut taxes, and passing legislation would mark a significant victory.

The US press has published details of the deal they say bridges the two versions of tax reform drawn up in the Senate and in the House.

The 21% rate of corporate tax is above the 20% rate President Trump has previously called for. Reports suggest the reduction will come into effect in 2018, rather than in 2019 as the Senate version had proposed.

Democrats argue that the tax cuts will favour only the rich, offer little to the middle class and add as much as $1.5 trillion to the $20trn national debt over 10 years.

The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation and the Congressional Budget Office have both said wealthier taxpayers would gain disproportionately from the cuts.

Concerns have been raised by both Republicans and Democrats over the impact of the tax cuts on government borrowing.

Final passage of the bill could still be difficult.

The Senate passed its initial version of the plan with one vote to spare, after Republican Senator Bob Corker said he could not support it due to its impact on the national debt.