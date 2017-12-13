Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen has raised interest rates three times this year

The US Federal Reserve has agreed to raise interest rates by 0.25%, the third rate rise in 2017.

Policymakers at the US central bank say the move underscores strength in the US economy.

It marks a further retreat from the ultra low rates that were put in place during the financial crisis to boost economic activity.

The Fed is targeting a rate of 1.25%-1.5% for its benchmark rate.