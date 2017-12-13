UK wage growth continues to lag inflation
- 13 December 2017
Wage growth fell behind inflation for a seventh month in a row, according to new employment figures.
The Office for National Statistics said average weekly wages rose by 2.3% in the three months to October, below inflation at 3%.
Real earnings, which takes into account the cost of living, fell by 0.2%
Unemployment declined by 26,000 to 1.43 million, while the jobless rate remained at 4.3%, the lowest since 1975.