Household water bills in England and Wales will fall by between £15 and £25 a year from 2020 to 2025, the regulator Ofwat has pledged.

A forthcoming price review will give water companies less wiggle room to recover the costs of debt and equity from customers, the regulator said.

Ofwat was criticised by an influential government committee in 2016 for overestimating water firms' costs.

The companies are allowed to add the cost of inflation to bills.

Since privatisation in 1989, water bills have risen above inflation by about 40%, leading to a debate about whether privatisation works for that industry.

But Ofwat said consumers could look forward to a real terms fall in water bills and improved services.

The regulator's chief executive, Cathryn Ross, told the BBC: "We have an early view on the financing costs that we're going to enable companies to recover from their customers.

"That's the biggest single driver of the bill. Financing costs are about a third of the average bill."

She said those financing costs for water companies had come down from 3.74% in 2014 to 2.4% now, and that difference can be passed on to customers.

The final Ofwat price review will be published in 2019.