The owner of Westfield shopping centres is being bought for $24.7bn in a deal which will see the malls launched across Europe.

French property group Unibail-Rodamco is offering $7.55 a share for the Australian business.

Westfield Corporation has shopping centres in the UK and the US while Unibail-Rodamco has 71 sites in Europe.

Unibail-Rodamco said the takeover would result in a "progressive roll-out of the world famous Westfield brand".

The takeover is the second major deal involving shopping centre owners to emerge in just over a week.

On 6 December, Hammerson, which owns the Bullring in Birmingham, announced a £3.4bn bid for Intu, whose properties include the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester.