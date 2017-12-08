Image caption UK pop star Dua Lipa was one of Spotify's most-streamed artists this year

Two of the world's most popular online music streaming services are buying shares in one another.

Spotify and China's Tencent Music Entertainment will buy minority stakes in each other, the companies have said.

Neither the value of the deal nor the new shareholding sizes were disclosed, but reports have suggested they will both be taking a 10% stake.

Tencent Music Entertainment's owner, Tencent Holdings, will also separately buy a minority stake in Spotify.

Spotify launched in 2008 and now provides music streaming to 140 million users globally, of which 60 million pay for its premium advertising-free subscription.

The company is widely expected to list its shares on the stock market next year.

The deal gives Spotify exposure to the Chinese music consumer market, as the country is not one of the 61 regions it currently operates in.

Tencent Music Entertainment owns music streaming companies QQ Music and KuGou, which have a combined monthly user base of 450 million people.

Daniel Ek, Spotify's founder and chief executive, said, "Spotify and Tencent Music Entertainment see significant opportunities in the global music streaming market for all our users, artists, music and business partners.

"This transaction will allow both companies to benefit from the global growth of music streaming."