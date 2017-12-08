US adds 228,000 jobs in November

Image copyright Getty Images

US jobs growth was better than expected in November, with payrolls rising by 228,000.

Service, health care and manufacturing firms helped drive the gains, holding the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%.

Economists had expected an increase of about 195,000 jobs, but early festive season hiring and a rebound after two hurricanes earlier this year helped boost growth.

Wages increased by 2.5% year-on-year.

The report followed other recent data suggesting that the US economy is in good shape.

US GDP has increased at an annualised rate of 3% or more in the past two quarters, while the unemployment rate is at its lowest since 2000.