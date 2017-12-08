Image copyright Getty Images

UK manufacturing output expanded for the sixth consecutive month in October, helped by record car production.

Official figures showed Britain's factories notched up the longest run of expansion for at least two decades.

Manufacturing output increased by 0.1% in October compared with the previous month, in line with expectations.

Despite a relatively subdued October, Kate Davies of the Office for National Statistics said "the longer-term picture is one of strong growth".

Annual growth in factory output hit 3.9% in October - the biggest increase since December 2016.

Separate ONS figures released on Friday showed the construction sector unexpectedly contracted by 1.7% in October compared with the previous month.