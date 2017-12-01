US stocks slip as investors eye tax vote

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower ahead of a possible tax cut vote in the Senate.

Two more Republican senators have said they will vote for a proposals, which would slash the corporate tax rate.

Reports says some Republicans are seeking tax-raising measures after a nonpartisan Senate committee said the bill would add $1tn (£742bn) to the federal deficit over 10 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.18 points to 24,224.17.

On Thursday, the Dow had jumped above the 24,000 mark for the first time.

The broader S&P 500 dipped 2.49 points to 2,645.09, while the Nasdaq dropped 25.21 points to 6,848.76.