Pound holds above $1.35 while FTSE falls

Image copyright AFP

Sterling hung on to the gains of the past couple of days that have been driven by hopes of a Brexit deal.

The pound broke through the $1.35 mark for the first time in two months on Thursday amid hopes of a settlement on the so-called Brexit "divorce bill" and the Irish border issue.

Sterling slipped slightly against the dollar on Friday morning but remained above $1.35, down 0.1% at $1.3512.

The pound fell 0.4% against the euro to €1.1323.

On the stock market, the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 14.81 points at 7,311.86.

Babcock International was the biggest faller in the FTSE 100, down 3.4%, after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the defence and engineering contractor's shares.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Indivior jumped nearly 10% after it said its drug to tackle opioid addiction had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.