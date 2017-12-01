RBS to close 259 branches and shed jobs

RBS says it will close 259 branches and cut 680 jobs as it reduces costs and encourages customers to use online and mobile services.

The closures involve 62 Royal Bank of Scotland and 197 NatWest branches.

The bank said it would try to ensure compulsory redundancies were "kept to an absolute minimum".

"We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected," RBS said.