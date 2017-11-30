Image copyright Reuters

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell says male staff working for the company on average earn 22% more than women.

Shell says that despite this, it is confident it pays equally for equal work, and the difference in pay rates is because of a skills gap, rather than sex discrimination.

The company is the latest to report its gender pay gap.

The government now requires bodies with more than 250 employees to publish gender pay gap figures every year.

The data will eventually be available on a government database in an attempt to tackle workplace discrimination.

Shell UK's chairman, Sinead Lynch, said: "Through our robust and non-discriminatory pay processes, we are confident we have equal pay, however, we do have a gender pay gap.

"For Shell UK, there are two main reasons for the gender pay gap: fewer women in senior leadership positions, and fewer women working in technical or trading roles that attract higher levels of pay."