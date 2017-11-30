Image copyright Reuters

Morrisons is recalling its "Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie" from sale because a small number of packs do not contain that pie, but a fish pie.

The fish pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency says the supermarket's pies are therefore a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.

It says that those bought in error should be returned to the store from where they were bought.