Shares in Daily Mail publisher DMGT have fallen by 25% to hit a near five-year low.

It came after full-year profit dropped 13% to £226m, and broker Liberum downgraded DMGT from "buy" to "hold" over consumer media concerns.

DMGT said it may be "adversely affected by recent disposals and challenging conditions" in some sectors next year.

They also warned that advertising market conditions were "likely to remain volatile".

Its financial results revealed it was also hit by a £206m impairment charge against its Genscape, Xceligent and SiteCompli businesses.

Chief executive Paul Zwillenberg said DMGT had delivered a "resilient underlying performance during the year".

He said that website MailOnline had continued to grow its revenue strongly, "moving into operating profit during the final quarter".

DMGT also said that digital advertising revenues were expected to grow further, helping to offset expected falls in circulation volume and print advertising.