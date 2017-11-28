Dow and S&P 500 touch fresh records

From the section

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, pushing indexes further into record territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched 23,673.42 while the S&P 500 set a fresh high of 2,608.24. The Nasdaq index rose 2.41 points to 6,880.93.

Tech stocks helped to lift the markets, with Microsoft the biggest riser in the Dow Jones, up 1.1%.

Nike shares fell 0.5% after HSBC downgraded its rating on the sportswear maker's stock to "hold" from "buy".

Shares in Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.4% after the owner of restaurant chain Arby's, Roark Capital Group, said it agreed to buy the company for $2.4bn.