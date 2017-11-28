Image copyright Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is calling for radical changes to the "incredibly wasteful" fashion industry.

The designer is backing a report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation which claims half of High Street fashion is disposed of within a year.

It also says the amount of clothing bought has doubled in 15 years, but the number of times an item is worn has fallen by 20%.

The report is backed by industry giants including H&M and Nike.

"Today's textile industry is built on an outdated linear, take-make-dispose model and is hugely wasteful and polluting," said Dame Ellen MacArthur, a round-the-world sailor and environmental campaigner.

The report by her foundation says that 50% of the clothes sent for landfill in the UK could be recycled.

Other environmental effects include the depositing in the ocean of half a million tonnes of tiny synthetic fibres, which cannot be cleaned up.

As a result, the foundation says that we could end up eating our own clothes as they re-enter the food chain.

Stella McCartney said: "What really excites me about [the report] is that it provides solutions to an industry that is incredibly wasteful and harmful to the environment. "

The report has a list of suggestions as to how to change the way clothing is produced to make it more sustainable: