Furniture retailer Feather & Black has gone into administration, putting 123 jobs under threat.

The retailer will still trade "in the short term" and administrator Duff & Phelps said its "current intention" was to honour orders up until 27 November.

Duff & Phelps said it was looking for a buyer to continue to run the shops.

The furniture chain is owned by the Wade family, which also owns furniture retailer Multiyork which also fell into administration last week.

Feather & Black - which traces its roots back to 1994 - has 25 retail stores across the UK, including concessions within Multiyork shops.

The chain also has a head office and warehouse in Chichester, west Sussex, and employs 123 people in total.

Duff & Phelps said customers with current orders would be contacted "in due course" with updates.

"The joint administrators are trading Feather & Black in administration in the short term with a view to finding a purchaser for the business as a going concern.

"We are confident that a buyer will be found and encourage any interested parties to come forward," said Duff & Phelps joint administrator, Allan Graham.

Spending slowdown

Mr Graham said many retailers had been hit by the slowdown in consumer spending.

The main rate of inflation is currently 3%, marking its highest level for five-and-a-half years.

"With inflation rising faster than wages, consumers are beginning to feel the pinch and have cut back on their household budgets," Mr Graham added.

He said the tough trading conditions meant that Feather and Black "could not longer meet its ongoing liabilities".