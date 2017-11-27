Image copyright Getty Images

British Airways owner IAG has secured take-off and landing slots at London's Gatwick airport that used to belong to Monarch, reports say.

Monarch collapsed in early October and thousands of its customers had to be returned on government rescue flights.

But its administrators, KPMG, won a court appeal last week for the right to sell Monarch's slots at Gatwick, the UK's second busiest airport.

IAG has won the majority of Monarch's Gatwick slots, PA and Reuters reported.

EasyJet, Wizz and Norwegian had also been keen to acquire the slots.

Monarch's take-off and landing slots at Luton airport are also being auctioned off. Together, the Gatwick and Luton slots are expected to be worth about £60m.

IAG declined to comment on the reports.