Bitcoin approaches $10,000 a piece
- 27 November 2017
- From the section Business
Virtual currency Bitcoin is at a record high of $9,700 after jumping 4.5% so far on Monday.
The move takes it to 20% above the level it stood at on Friday, according to the Luxembourg-based Bitcoin exchange, Bitstamp.
It started the year at around $1,000.
Virtual currencies are unregulated investments that bypass traditional banking systems. Their growth is of increasing concern to international regulators.