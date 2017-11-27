Bitcoin approaches $10,000 a piece

Image copyright Getty Images

Virtual currency Bitcoin is at a record high of $9,700 after jumping 4.5% so far on Monday.

The move takes it to 20% above the level it stood at on Friday, according to the Luxembourg-based Bitcoin exchange, Bitstamp.

It started the year at around $1,000.

Virtual currencies are unregulated investments that bypass traditional banking systems. Their growth is of increasing concern to international regulators.