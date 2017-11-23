Image copyright Getty Images

It is "astonishing" that by 2022 average UK earnings could still be less than in 2008, according to an independent economic think tank.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, made the observation in his review of the 2017 Budget and official economic forecasts.

The forecasts for productivity, earnings and economic growth made for "pretty grim reading", he said.

He highlighted that since 2014 growth in earnings has been "choked off".

Reacting to the forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which were released on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said it was "truly astonishing" that average earnings in 2022 could still be below the 2008 level.

"We are in danger of losing not just one but getting on for two decades of earnings growth," he said.

"Let's hope this forecast turns out to be too pessimistic."

Despite high levels of employment, wage growth has remained stubbornly low.

The latest official figures showed workers' earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 2.2% in the three months to September compared with a year ago.

But they fell 0.5% in real terms when accounting for inflation, marking seven months of negative pay growth, according to the Office for National Statistics.