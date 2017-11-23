Bank of England reveals gender pay gap

Image copyright EPA

Male staff at the Bank of England are paid almost a quarter more than female employees, according to its latest gender pay gap report.

The median pay gap - based on the midpoints in the ranges of hourly earnings for men and women at the Bank - was 24.2% for the year to 30 March.

The mean figure, which was based on average hourly earnings, was 21%.

The gender bonus gap at the Bank stood at 25.6% for the median figure, while the mean was 23.6%.

The median UK gender pay gap fell to 9.1% for the year to April for full-time workers, down from 9.4% for the previous 12 months, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figure stood at 17.4% in 1997 when the ONS first started collecting figures on the gap.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said he was confident that men and women were paid equally for doing the same jobs at the Bank.

"However, the greater proportion of men than women in senior roles creates a gender pay gap," he admitted.

"We are working hard to address this imbalance... addressing the disparity in gender representation at senior levels will take time, but it will help close the current gender pay gap at the Bank."

The mean gap for base pay has fallen from 22% in 2013 to 18.6% this year, the Bank's report said. That decline showed progress in making the Bank a more diverse organisation, it added.

Mr Carney said the proportion of women in senior roles at the Bank had risen from 20% in 2014 to 30% this year, and aimed to increase that figure to 35% by 2020.

Last month Nicky Morgan, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, wrote to the chancellor asking for evidence about the efforts being made to encourage gender and ethnic diversity at the Bank of England.

The Treasury Committee's concern followed two recent appointments to the Bank's rate-setting committee, which has left Silvana Tenreyro as the only woman on the Monetary Policy Committee.

Private and public sector employers, as well as charities with 250 or more employees, must publish their figures by April 2018 in a bid to tackle workplace discrimination.

The data will eventually be available on a government database.