Image copyright Getty Images

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi has become the latest Japanese company to be caught out over quality control after admitting falsifying data about some products.

Mitsubishi Materials opened an investigation in the wake of the Kobe Steel scandal.

It found that data for some rubber sealing products, used in aircraft and cars, had been falsified.

The manipulation occurred for two and a half years from April 2015.

Another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Shindoh, had altered data for metal products since October 2016.

No safety or legal problems had been found from either case, Mitsubishi Materials said.

The company has set up a task force to find ways of improving quality control.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mitsubishi Motors admitted last year it had rigged fuel efficiency data

In September, Kobe Steel - Japan's third-largest steelmaker, admitted fabricating data on the quality of some products, possibly for more than a decade. No safety issues have yet been reported.

Mitsubishi Materials has a 45% share in a copper tube joint venture with Kobe Steel, including the Hatano plant that is at the centre of the Kobe scandal.

Several other Japanese companies have admitted falsifying data. Mitsubishi Motors last year admitted rigging data about the fuel efficiency of some 625,000 cars sold in Japan, while Nissan and Subaru have also come clean.

Air bag maker Takata filed for bankruptcy in June over faulty airbags which were blamed for several deaths and many injuries.