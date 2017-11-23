FTSE 100 slips as Centrica shares tumble

Image copyright Getty Images

Centrica was the stand-out casualty on the London market after the owner of British Gas warned on profits and announced a sharp fall in customers.

About an hour into trading, Centrica shares were down 17%. That hit other power companies, with SSE down 2.5% and National Grid off 3%.

The FTSE 100 was down 22.71 points at 7,396.31.

The top gainer was broadcaster ITV, up almost 3%, and housebuilders recovered some of Wednesday's losses.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.14% against the dollar to $1.3307, and was 0.38% down on the euro at €1.1230.

Elsewhere in Europe, the main markets were trading water. Frankfurt's Dax index was 0.2% down at 12,984.5, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.1% to 5,360.6.