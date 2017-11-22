Wall Street opens little changed

From the section

US stocks dipped slightly in early trade on Wednesday, after reaching new highs in the prior session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 3 points to 23,587, while the S&P 500 fell less than 1 point to 2,598.

The Nasdaq index was 3 points lower to 6,859 in early trade.

A rise in oil prices helped boost energy firms, offsetting losses in other sectors.

Among individual companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise was among the firms to weigh on the indexes.

Shares fell more than 6% after Meg Whitman said she would step down as chief executive, a role she held since 2011.

Ms Whitman will be replaced Antonio Neri, currently the firm's president.