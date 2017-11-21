Wall Street loses taste for Campbell's
Technology companies led US stocks higher in opening trade, helping to lift the Nasdaq to another high.
The Nasdaq index was up 57.63 points, or 0.85%, at 6,848.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135 points, or 0.6%, to 23,566 while the S&P 500 climbed 13.69 points, or 0.5%, to 2,595.9.
However, Campbell Soup shares fell 7.7% after the company cut its full-year profits forecast as its first quarter revenues fell short of expectations.
Chief executive Denise Morrison said her company had suffered a "difficult quarter", with sales at its US soup business down 9%. Total sales declined 2% to $2.16bn (£1.63bn).
Shares in Signet Jewelers plunged more than 26%, after it said quarterly sales had fallen 2.5% to $1.2bn.