Everything we knew about money is up for grabs
- 21 November 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Spending and saving is changing like never before, in some parts of the world you can buy things just by smiling at a machine. Meanwhile tech upstarts are threatening to topple the banking system and even cash itself. But could consumers end up paying the price?
Image subject to copyright