Railcards offering discounted train travel are to be extended to people up to 30 years old.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to announce the extension in Wednesday's Budget after a successful trial that convinced the Treasury the move would be revenue neutral.

Currently, the young persons' railcard is for the 16-25 age bracket, but a new 26-30 card will be introduced.

The so-called millennials' card will be available from about Spring 2018.

A trial of the 26-30 year-olds card took place in East Anglia and will now be rolled-out nationally.

It will cost about £30 and travellers will get up to one third off ticket fares, although there will be restrictions on peak-time travel.

Railcards were introduced as a way for train companies to help fill seats during off-peak times. The card for 16 to 25-year-olds has existed in one form or another since 1974.

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, the trade body for train companies and Network Rail, said: "It's good news that government has chosen to build on the trial of a 26-30 railcard by Greater Anglia on behalf of the wider industry.

"A key commitment in our long-term plan to change and improve is to boost communities by enabling more people to travel by train and that's why we developed this proposal."

The Treasury said the move would help keep the cost of living down for more young people.

However, Andy McDonald, Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary said: "Any move that reduces the cost of travel is welcome but the Tories are tinkering around the edges of a broken system.

"Our railway should be run by and for passengers, not private shareholders and foreign governments."

Also on Wednesday, the chancellor is expected to announce a review, led by an independent chair, into airline insolvency arrangements.

If follows the recent collapse of Monarch, which left 110,000 passengers without a return flight home. It cost UK taxpayers about £60m to bring people back to Britain.

The Treasury said Monarch's failure highlighted the uneven nature of consumer protection when an airline folds.

The review will consider how insolvency arrangements can be reformed to protect passengers and ensure value for the taxpayer.

The review will produce an interim report by summer 2018, with a final report by the end of 2018.