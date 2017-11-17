Image copyright HS2 Image caption Carillion is part of a joint venture that is building parts of the HS2 rail link

Carillion shares have sunk 30% after the construction firm issued another profit warning and said it expected to breach financial covenants.

The firm said slower asset sales and delays to a Middle East project meant profits would be below expectations.

Carillion, which is in a consortium building part of the £56bn H2 high-speed rail link, said it was in talks on a potential recapitalisation.

The news follows separate profit warnings issued in July and September.

In its latest update, interim chief executive Keith Cochrane said: "Whilst we continue to target cash collections, reduce costs, execute disposals and focus on delivering for our customers, it is clear that significant challenges remain and more needs to be done to reduce net debt and rebuild the balance sheet."

Carillion said profits for this year would be "materially lower than current market expectations", and it now expected average net borrowing in 2017 to be between £875m and £925m.

"Based on its latest forecasts... the board now expects a covenant breach as at 31 December 2017," it said.

In July this year, shares in Carillion plunged after it had to set aside £845m in provisions and its chief executive, Richard Howson, stepped down.

Following the latest warning, the company's shares have now fallen by about 90% this year.

"Some investors might think this is the end, but Carillion is too big to fail", said Neil Wilson, an analyst at ETX Capital.

"Government intervention is possible but this is a nightmare for ministers at such a sensitive moment for the economy".