Wall Street continues to fall

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's broad declines amid a drop in oil prices and disappointing corporate forecasts.

The Dow Jones fell 151.76 points or 0.67% to 23,252.53 in early trade.

The wider S&P 500 index fell 20.64 points or 0.8% to 2,558.23, and the tech-focused Nasdaq index declined 66.9 points or almost 1% to 6,670.96.

Target was among the biggest losers, after it issued a soft forecast for the holiday season.

Shares in the firm fell more than 8% after it said it expects growth of no more than 2% in the fourth quarter.

Energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron were also lower, with Exxon falling 0.8% in early trade.

Tech giant Apple, which has been boosted by its reports of strong sales of its new iPhones, also slipped 1.4%.