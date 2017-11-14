Business

UK inflation holds steady at 3%

  • 14 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Shopping basket with food Image copyright PA

The UK's key inflation rate remained steady at a five-and-a-half-year high of 3% in October, according to official figures.

Falls in fuel prices were offset by higher food costs, in particular those for potato crisps, the Office for National Statistics said.

October's inflation rate was below the 3.1% figure that analysts had forecast.

The pound fell following the release of the figures.

Related Topics

More on this story