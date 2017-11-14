UK inflation holds steady at 3%
- 14 November 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The UK's key inflation rate remained steady at a five-and-a-half-year high of 3% in October, according to official figures.
Falls in fuel prices were offset by higher food costs, in particular those for potato crisps, the Office for National Statistics said.
October's inflation rate was below the 3.1% figure that analysts had forecast.
The pound fell following the release of the figures.