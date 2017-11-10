Image copyright AFP

All three key Wall Street share indexes opened lower on Friday amid fears that business tax cuts could be delayed until 2019.

President Donald Trump's promises of tax breaks have seen US shares surge since his election last year.

The Dow Jones is down by 48 points or 0.20% at 23,413.92 and the broader S&P 500 has dropped seven points or 0.28% to 2,577.27.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is at 6,731.65, a fall of 18 points or 0.27%.

Lawmakers are working on a bill to cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% and overhaul how overseas profits are treated, creating cash that many expect to go to shareholders.

Republicans in the Senate have now come up with a plan which delays cutting the corporate rate to 20% by a year until 2019 and gives small-business owners a deduction instead of a special business rate.

'Market correction'

"If the Senate version is elected, a market correction will follow and as the battles for tax reform intensify, stocks are likely to feel the pinch of a wobbly market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Walt Disney shares have seen the biggest gains on the Dow, rising by 2.3%, despite weak quarterly results.

They were propelled higher after chief executive Bob Iger said the company had struck a deal with Rian Johnson, director of the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," to develop a new trilogy in the science fiction series.

Department store chain Nordstrom shares fell almost 1% after it reported quarterly like-for-like sales which were below expectations.

However, rival JC Penney shares rose over after it reported third-quarter like-for-like sales which were double its original estimates.