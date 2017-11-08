M&S finance chief to quit as profit falls

Image copyright Reuters

Marks and Spencer has announced that its chief financial officer will step down as it revealed a 5.3% fall in profits for the first six months of its financial year.

The retailer said Helen Weir had informed the board "of her her desire to pursue a plural career" and would stay on until a successor was found.

Pre-tax profit fell to £219.1m, while sales rose 2.6% to £5.1bn.

Like-for-like sales for the period fell by 0.3%.

M&S said that like-for-like sales for food, which strip out revenue from new stores opened in the six months to 30 September, fell by 0.1%, better than analysts' expectations of a 0.3% drop.

Like-for-like sales in clothing and homeware were also ahead of forecasts, down 0.7%. They had been expected to fall by 1.4%.