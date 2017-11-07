Stocks on Wall Street continue to rise
Wall Street indexes opened higher, continuing to climb after hitting record highs in the previous session.
The Dow Jones rose 40.75 points, or 0.2% to 23,589, while the broader S&P 500 rose 5 points to 2,596. The Nasdaq index edged up 7 points to 6,793.56.
The gains came after strong earnings from firms such as Royal Caribbean Cruises.
The cruise firm said lower fuel costs helped to boost profits, which hit a record $752.8m in the quarter, up 9%.
The gain came despite more than $55m in losses stemming from disruption caused by the major hurricanes that struck in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean earlier this year.
"Delivering record earnings during a period of such unprecedented disruption is a testament to the strength in demand for cruising and for our brands," said chief executive Jason T. Liberty.
Royal Caribbean share increased by more than 4% in opening trade. Optimism also lifted shares of rival cruise line Carnival Corp about 2%.
However, other travel companies did not fare so well. Shares in Tripadvisor plunged nearly 19% a day after the booking and review website said hotel revenue had fallen 3% year-on-year, hurting profits.