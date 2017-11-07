Toyota sees profits rise again

Image copyright Getty Images

Japan's Toyota has reversed an earlier forecast of lower annual profits.

It said it now expected profits for the full year to be 1.95 trillion yen ($17bn), after a previous forecast of 1.83tn yen of annual net income.

The revised forecast is largely due to the weaker yen. Toyota is now assuming an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar, instead of 105 yen previously.

The car giant's revision came with the release of six-month figures that showed profits up 13.2% at 1.07tn yen.

Profits from Toyota's overseas sales fluctuate with the level of the yen against major market currencies.

Foreign earnings buy more yen when brought back into the country, giving a boost to reported profit numbers.

Consolidated vehicle sales for the six months to September were 4,389,435, up by 25,898 units compared with the previous year.