Wall Street steady after previous highs

  • 6 November 2017
US markets were little changed in opening trade on Monday, as investors reacted to merger announcements and corporate earnings.

Shares in Qualcomm jumped almost 5% after Broadcom said it had made a $103bn (£79bn) bid for the chipmaker. Broadcom shares were also up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite increased 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,778.53.

The Dow Jones was flat at 23,538 and the broader S&P 500 was also little moved at 2,587.

If it goes through, Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm will be the largest-ever takeover in the technology sector.

Fashion company Michael Kors was also another big mover on Monday after publishing its quarterly results.

Shares in the firm climbed by nearly 15% after it forecast higher annual revenue thanks to its recently completed acquisition of luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo.