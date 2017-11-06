Wall Street steady after previous highs

Image copyright Getty Images

US markets were little changed in opening trade on Monday, as investors reacted to merger announcements and corporate earnings.

Shares in Qualcomm jumped almost 5% after Broadcom said it had made a $103bn (£79bn) bid for the chipmaker. Broadcom shares were also up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite increased 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,778.53.

The Dow Jones was flat at 23,538 and the broader S&P 500 was also little moved at 2,587.

If it goes through, Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm will be the largest-ever takeover in the technology sector.

Fashion company Michael Kors was also another big mover on Monday after publishing its quarterly results.

Shares in the firm climbed by nearly 15% after it forecast higher annual revenue thanks to its recently completed acquisition of luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo.