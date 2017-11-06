FTSE 100 steady in early trade

Image copyright AFP

The UK's benchmark share index opened little changed on a quiet morning for company news.

In early trade the FTSE 100 index was down just 7.44 points at 7,552.91. Barclays was the biggest faller in the index, down 1.7%.

In the FTSE 250, shares in outsourcing group Mitie jumped nearly 6% following a broker upgrade.

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded their rating on the stock to "buy" from "underperform".

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.15% against the dollar at $1.3096 and was 0.2% higher against the euro at €1.1283.