Sales of diesel cars in the UK fell by nearly a third in October compared with last year, prompting the motor industry to call for help in the Budget.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) wants to see government-backed incentives to encourage people to buy low emission diesel vehicles.

Overall vehicle sales fell by about 12%, marking the seventh consecutive month of declines.

The SMMT blamed a drop in business and consumer confidence for the fall.

So far this year, new vehicle registrations are down by 4.6%.

"Declining business and consumer confidence is undoubtedly affecting demand in the new car market but this is being compounded by confusion over government policy on diesel," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.

"We urge the government to use the forthcoming Autumn Budget to restore stability to the market, encouraging the purchase of the latest low emission vehicles as fleet renewal is the fastest and most effective way of addressing air quality concerns."