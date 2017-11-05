Image copyright Getty Images

Employers group the CBI has called on business leaders to help stamp out sexual harassment in the workplace.

It comes after a number of revelations about alleged misconduct by politicians at Westminster and elsewhere.

"Sexual harassment in all forms is totally unacceptable in today's Britain," said CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn.

"The harm done to people's lives, self-esteem and dignity is profound. We must work together to stamp it out."

She said that while Westminster and the Hollywood film industry were currently in the spotlight, there could be no doubt that harassment also happened in the world of business.

"Businesses take the wellbeing and welfare of their employees very seriously," she said.

"But sexual harassment is often hidden and can come in many guises. Only committed leadership will ensure the workplace is free from sexual harassment and that, when it does happen, there are robust processes to deal with it."

Sexual harassment at work: Four women reveal all

'Half of women' sexually harassed at work

What is it like to be sexually harassed at work?

Harassment in Westminster: Claims and denials

A recent BBC Radio 5 live survey estimated that half of British women and a fifth of men have been sexually harassed at work or a place of study.

Of the women who said they had been harassed, 63% said they did not report it to anyone, and 79% of the male victims kept it to themselves.

The survey was commissioned after sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein resulted in widespread sharing of sexual harassment stories.

Carolyn Fairbairn said firms should ensure they have clear processes for employees to report concerns over sexual harassment.

They should also develop their code of conduct about what is and is not acceptable behaviour and ensure all employees understand it.

"Establishing a supportive culture and effective process across all business is a priority for the CBI and our members," Ms Fairbairn said.

"This must be a turning point across society."