Wall Street holds steady after jobs report

US markets were little changed on Friday morning, after new US employment data fell short of expectations in October after companies added 261,000 jobs.

The survey also reported wage declines and a fall in the share of the population working or looking for work.

The Dow Jones dipped 26 points or 0.1% to 23,505.26, while the S&P 500 was flat at 2,580.

The Nasdaq Composite edged up three points or 0.05% to 6,718.19.

Among individual companies, Apple saw some of the strongest gains.

Shares increased by more than 2% after the firm reported stronger-than-expected-sales in the third quarter and forecast a blockbuster holiday season.

The Californian giant is counting on a trio of new phones, including the high-tech iPhone X, to advance sales.