US jobs growth in October falls short of forecasts
- 3 November 2017
- From the section Business
New US employment data fell short of expectations in October after companies added 261,000 jobs.
Markets had forecast a rise of 310,000 jobs last month after predicting a rebound from September when hurricanes Irma and Harvey depressed hiring.
Average hourly earnings also missed targets growing by 2.4%, following expectations of 2.7% annual growth.
However, the US jobless rate fell to 4.1% in October, the lowest rate since 2000.