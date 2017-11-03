From the section

New US employment data fell short of expectations in October after companies added 261,000 jobs.

Markets had forecast a rise of 310,000 jobs last month after predicting a rebound from September when hurricanes Irma and Harvey depressed hiring.

Average hourly earnings also missed targets growing by 2.4%, following expectations of 2.7% annual growth.

However, the US jobless rate fell to 4.1% in October, the lowest rate since 2000.