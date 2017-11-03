Image copyright Getty Images

Activity in the UK's dominant services sector grew at the fastest rate for six months in October, helped by stronger order books and "resilient" demand.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services rose to 55.6, up from 53.6 in September, well above the 50 threshold that indicates growth.

The services sector, which accounts for most of the UK economy, saw new orders rise at the fastest pace since May.

However, new employment was muted due to uncertainty over longer-term demand.