Fed holds interest rates steady for now

The Federal Reserve said US economic activity remains "solid" despite recent hurricanes and voted to hold interest rates steady for now.

The outcome of the US central bank's meeting in Washington was widely expected.

The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates twice this year already, responding to signs of economic improvement.

Analysts expect a third hike in December.

They said the statement issued after the US central bank's meeting suggests that plan remains on track.

"The uncertainty about the economic impact of hurricanes has subsided, and the Fed noted the strengthening economy by saying it is expanding at a 'solid rate'," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, which tracks interest rates.

He added: "If that's not a prerequisite for an interest rate hike next month, I don't know what is."

The Fed meeting comes a day before US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to lead the bank.

He is widely reported to be planning to replace Fed Chair Janet Yellen with another Fed governor, Jerome Powell.

On Wednesday, President Trump declined to say if he would replace Ms Yellen, saying: "She's excellent."