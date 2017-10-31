Image copyright Getty Images

Burberry's president and chief creative officer, Christopher Bailey, is leaving the company after 17 years.

Mr Bailey will go at the end of 2018.

He was chief executive of the company between 2014 and July this year, when he moved aside to his current post.

Burberry said in a statement Mr Bailey had been a driving force behind its transformation, taking it from a "small licensed outerwear business to become one of the world's largest and most admired global luxury brands".