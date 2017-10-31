Bookmaker shares rise in relief

Image copyright PA

William Hill and Ladbrokes were some of the biggest risers in early trading after a government review of fixed-odds betting terminals was less stringent than some investors had feared.

The 12-week government consultation has proposed limiting the current maximum £100 bet to between £2 and £50.

William Hill shares rose 2%, Ladbrokes 1.7% and Rank Group by almost 1%, but the FTSE 250 index on which the firms are listed was flat at 2,0228.33.

The FTSE 100 was also flat at 7,510.48.

Barclays on Monday said that investors had been pricing in a "worst case scenario" for the government review on the high-speed electronic casino games, but it expected "a more benign outcome".

The bank's analysts said the eventual cut to the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals was more likely to be to £25 than £2.

On the FTSE 100, oil giant BP was one of the biggest risers. Its shares jumped 3.5% after the firm reported third quarter profit had doubled and said it would resume share buybacks.

Easyjet shares also rose, picking up by 2.3% following strong results from rival airline Ryanair, which said it expected record annual profits this year despite disruptions to its schedules that led it to cancel 20,000 flights earlier this year.

Shares in Just Eat went up by more than 4% after the takeaway ordering website reported a 47% surge in revenues in its latest quarter.

But shares in advertising giant WPP slipped 0.2% after it warned client spending had slowed and downgraded its sales and profit margin forecast for the year.

On the currency markets, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.32090 and 0.11% higher against the euro at €1.13500.