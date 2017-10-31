Business

WPP lowers profit guidance for full year again

  • 31 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Sir Martin Sorrell is the chief executive of WPP Image copyright Getty Images

Advertising giant WPP has cut its sales and profit forecasts for the second time in two months.

WPP said like-for-like net sales growth and operating margin would both now be flat this year, instead of increasing by 1% and 0.3% respectively as the firm predicted in August.

The forecast, which it said it would be revising shortly, came in its nine-month figures.

It said of all its regions, the UK performed the best.

Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP's chief executive, said the world was in a "new normal of a low growth, low inflation, limited pricing power", which had exacerbated an emphasis on cost reduction.

More on this story