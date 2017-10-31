Image copyright Getty Images

Advertising giant WPP has cut its sales and profit forecasts for the second time in two months.

WPP said like-for-like net sales growth and operating margin would both now be flat this year, instead of increasing by 1% and 0.3% respectively as the firm predicted in August.

The forecast, which it said it would be revising shortly, came in its nine-month figures.

It said of all its regions, the UK performed the best.

Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP's chief executive, said the world was in a "new normal of a low growth, low inflation, limited pricing power", which had exacerbated an emphasis on cost reduction.