Ryanair buoyant despite cancellations

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thousands of travellers had their holiday plans ruined by a Ryanair scheduling mistake

Ryanair has said it still expects to make record annual profits this year, despite disruptions to its schedules that led it to cancel 20,000 flights.

The airline said it made profits of €1.29bn (£1.14bn) in the six months to the end of September and forecast a full-year profit of up to €1.45bn.

Chief operations officer Michael Hickey has resigned over the mishap.

The cancellations arose because pilots' rosters had to be changed to comply with new aviation rules.

Ryanair's chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said he was "absolutely confident" that the airline would have enough pilots and standby pilots for next summer.

He said pilots at 10 of its 86 bases had approved a new pay deal and that management continued to engage with pilots.

Mr Sorahan said the rostering problem was caused by human error, not a systems failure.

Ryanair said it had reduced fares by 5% in the first half of the financial year and that fares for the second half would fall by between 4% and 6%.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said: "These strong H1 results reinforce the robust nature of Ryanair's low fare, pan-European growth model, even during a period which suffered a material failure in our pilot rostering function."