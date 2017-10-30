US stocks mixed amid political uncertainty

Image copyright Reuters

US markets were mixed in early trade on Monday, as a former Trump campaign official was charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

The indictment added to uncertainty in Washington, where key business-related reforms, such as tax cuts, are pending.

The Dow Jones index fell 46.09 points or 0.2% to 23,389, while the S&P 500 slipped 4.08 points, or 0.17%, to 2,576.72.

But the Nasdaq was up 0.17%, rising 11.11 points to 6,712.37.

US markets are trading in record territory, a surge analysts say has been driven by global economic growth, strong corporate earnings - particularly for tech companies, and optimism over business-friendly de-regulation and tax cuts.

The indictment against Paul J Manafort Jr, 68, a former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, was the first to stem from an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the US 2016 election.

Richard Gates III, a Manafort business partner, was also charged.

However, the charges do not relate to Mr Trump's campaign but to the two men's Ukrainian business dealings up to 2015.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said the situation could concern investors: "The market could be awakening to the fact that the political situation is coming back into focus ... that could cap the market from moving higher," he said.

It adds to the clouds overhanging the Trump administration, as other threats to the president's initiatives emerge.

Several key business groups, including the National Homebuilders Association, have said they will oppose the tax bill, which aims to change some home ownership benefits.

Among individual companies, clothing retailers, including L Brands Nordstrom and Macy's, were some of the biggest losers in opening trade on Monday.

Shares in many technology firms continued to rise. Apple, which is due to report quarterly earnings this week, was up 2.25%.